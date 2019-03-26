DZIOMBA, Joy Carol

DZIOMBA - Joy Carol Age 71, of Lockport, NY, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. Joy's first love was the Lord and she also loved being with her family. Joy enjoyed reading, and socializing. She also loved going to the movies and traveling. Loving wife of John Dziomba; dear mother of Corinna Lambert, Candida Kunch, Joshua Dziomba, Eli Dziomba and the late Jesse Dziomba. Sister of Donald Zimmerman, Vernon (Helen) Zimmerman and the late Joseph Zimmerman. Attentive grandmother to nine grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Joy's heart was always larger than life. Her faith and constant love will be missed and she will be forever in our hearts. Please join the celebration of Joy's life. Relatives and friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Road, on Wednesday, March 27th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 8 PM. Interment will be in Wheatfield Cemetery.