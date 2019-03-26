Downtown auto bureau will stay open an extra hour on Thursdays

The Erie County Auto Bureau office at 170 Pearl St. will remain open for an extra hour Thursday.

The auto bureau inside the Edward A. Rath County Office building will be open until 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays instead its usual 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday operating hours, said Erie County Clerk Michael P. "Mickey" Kearns.

Kearns said he has heard from a number of city residents who work until 3 or 4 p.m. that are unable to make it to the downtown office by 4:15 p.m.

That extra hour on Thursdays will be moved back to a 4:15 p.m. closing time if it is determined that the extra hour is not economically prudent and not enough patrons take advantage of the extra time, Kearns added.