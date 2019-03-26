D'ANGELO, Marge Rose (LaBarber)

D'ANGELO - Marge Rose (nee Labarber)

89, is now resting in peace with her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Emidio D'Angelo. Marge passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Josephine (Militello) LaBarber. Marge was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She dedicated her life to the wellbeing and happiness of her children in a way that is seldom seen. Her compassion and love for her family was beyond compare. Marge had a sparkling personality and was admired for her beauty, class, fashionable dress and generosity. Loving mother of Dennis (Frani LaQuitara) D'Angelo, Denise D'Angelo, Duane (Danielle) D'Angelo, David D'Angelo and Donald D'Angelo; cherished grandmother of Jada, Jettie Lea, Deanna Rose, Dana Vincent; great-grandmother of Milo, Angio, Elon and Lyric. She was recently blessed with a new great-granddaughter, Nori Pearl. Marge is also survived by one sibling, Phyllis DeSantis; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private Memorial Service will be held at the request of her children. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. For online condolences, please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com