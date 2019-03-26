CRIST, Marie A. (Corritore)

March 24, 2019, of Clarence, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Richard C. Crist; devoted mother of Diane (Robert) Smith, Kevin (Jill) Crist, Elaine (Gary) Greco and the late Richard D. Crist; loving grandmother of Allie (Charles) Cerankosky, Gary, Jacquie, Tori Greco, Austin, Spencer and Connor Crist; great-grandmother of Rhodes; dear sister of the late Pascal (Geraldine) and Anthony (Frances) Corritore; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com