CORRAINE, Morris J.

CORRAINE - Morris J. Of the Town of Cambria, NY, March 24, 2019. Husband of the late Marion (Cribbs) Corraine; father of Michelle (Mike Cain), Michael (Margaret), Mark (Barbara), Marilyn, Marie (Tim Czelusta), Melissa (Dan Murray) Corraine and Melinda (Scott) Olick; grandfather of Michele, Michael, Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Matthew, Martin, Gary, John, Destini, Justice, Daniel, Keegan and the late Dennis; also seven great-grandchildren; brother of Marlene (Don) Small, Louie (Monica) Corraine and the late Geno and Ernest Corraine, Rene Goraj and Helen Papal; also survived by many nieces, nephews and his granddog Scout. His family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY.

Memorials may be made in his name to Niagara Hospice. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com