CORDOVA, Jason A.

CORDOVA - Jason A. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 23, 2019. Devoted son of Pamela (Billy) Snell and the late Kevin Tichenor; loving father of Jason Cordova and Sarah Hess; beloved nephew of Claudia Cordova (Anthony), Mike, Gina, late John Cordova and Alice (Steve) Casto; survived by 10 siblings and Papa (John Cordova); cherished fiance; of Ashley Shelp. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com