Comedy on Tap: Steve Rannazzisi, Desi Banks, Darren Brand, Philly Plowden

Funny business continues as the last weekend of March brings another group of talented comedians into Buffalo. Here are our picks for the week:

Steve Rannazzisi returns to Buffalo to headline Helium Comedy Club for five shows March 28-30. The veteran comedian and star of the popular FX comedy series “The League” has written, produced and performed two Comedy Central specials, “Manchild” and “Breaking Dad.” Rannazzisi’s feature film appearances include “Imagine That,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “For Your Consideration.” Rannazzisi will perform at 8 p.m. March 28 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. March 29-30. Tickets range from $17 to $33. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Helium will host a special Sunday comedy show featuring Desi Banks and Darren Brand at 7 p.m. March 31. Banks is an comedian, writer and actor who has developed several hilarious characters and personas on social media to breakout fame. Brand is a member of the “Freestyle Funny Comedy Show” troupe and appears on the MTV comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.” General admission tickets to see the duo are $20, and a VIP package including meet-and-greet is $35. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

“America’s Got Talent” star Philly Plowden comes to Rob’s Comedy Playhouse in Williamsville to headline shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 30. Plowden appeared on two seasons of the NBC series, as well as various other television shows. A touring headliner, Plowden also works as an actor and voice talent. General admission seats are $12. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com