City summer intern applications due Friday

The deadline to submit applications for Mayor Byron W. Brown's 2019 Summer Youth Internship Program is Friday.

The program – which runs from July 8 to Aug. 15 – provides 20 hours per week of employment and work-readiness training for Buffalo residents between 14 and 21 years old.

Applications can be downloaded and submitted online at buffalony.gov. Applications also are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in City Hall Room 1701.

Completed applications can be brought or mailed to the Department of Community Services, Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Square, Room 1701, Buffalo, NY 14202.

Copies of the following must be included with each application:

Working papers if under 18

Birth certificate

Proof of Buffalo residency

Family income

Social Security card

Most recent school report card or transcript

For more information call 851-5887.