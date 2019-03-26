Share this article

print logo
UB guard Cierra Dillard. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Cierra Dillard thanks UB, city of Buffalo in heartfelt message

|Published |Updated

University at Buffalo women's basketball star Cierra Dillard, a day removed from her performance in an NCAA Tournament loss to Connecticut, posted a lengthy heartfelt message on Twitter about her time at UB and in the city.

"Buffalo will forever be in my heart and be a home," she wrote with a prayer emoji and two exclamation marks.

You can read the full message below:

Cierra Dillard's example, legacy should help propel UB women for years to come

Story topics: / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment