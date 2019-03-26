Cierra Dillard thanks UB, city of Buffalo in heartfelt message
University at Buffalo women's basketball star Cierra Dillard, a day removed from her performance in an NCAA Tournament loss to Connecticut, posted a lengthy heartfelt message on Twitter about her time at UB and in the city.
"Buffalo will forever be in my heart and be a home," she wrote with a prayer emoji and two exclamation marks.
You can read the full message below:
To Buffalo/University at Buffalo
THANK YOU‼️🙏🏽🤘🏽#ForeveraBull pic.twitter.com/Lqs2kbVtc1
— Cierra Dillard (@CDillard24) March 25, 2019
