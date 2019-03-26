Sabres sign defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to entry-level contract

Following the recalls of Lawrence Pilut and Will Borgen to the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald a two-year, entry-level contract Tuesday night.

Fitzgerald, 22, recently completed his senior at Boston College, where he was a two-time captain and recorded 17 goals with 65 assists in 151 games over four seasons. He will immediately join the Rochester Americans on an amateur tryout and his contract will officially begin next season.

A third-round draft pick in 2016, Fitzgerald has a right-handed shot and won a gold medal with the United States at the 2017 World Junior Championship. He had two goals with 12 assists and a minus-6 rating as a senior this season, earning which led to a Hockey East All-Star Honorable Mention selection.

Fitzgerald was one of the Sabres' two third-round draft picks in 2016, following Cliff Pu, a forward who was traded to Carolina in exchange for Jeff Skinner in August. Fitzgerald's entry-level deal has an average annual value of $925,000.