BATT, Melissa M. (Koch)

BATT - Melissa M. (nee Koch)

March 24, 2019 of East Aurora, NY. Survived by husband Thomas Batt; children, Michael, Jason (Kaitlyn Wojdyla) and Elizabeth (Majid Essi) Batt; grandmother of Kylen and Joey; siblings Susan (James) Brazill, Judy Sujko, Betsy (David) Rengert and Edward (Eveline) Koch; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tabbytown, 3701 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell, NY 14219. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 PM at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, East Aurora. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com