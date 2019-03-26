Antonio Brown makes it clear: He wanted no part of Bills

Star NFL receiver Antonio Brown revealed Tuesday he had no interest in coming to Buffalo as part of a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland on March 10, gave his perspective on the trade negotiations by releasing a taped conversation between himself and agent Drew Rosenhaus that was made days before the deal went down.

The audio recording was part of the inaugural episode of his own podcast, called The Boomin Experience, created by Brown and his personal disc jockey, DJ Legato.

The podcast confirms what both Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and Rosenhaus both stated after the trade – that talks between the Steelers and Bills on a deal never got very far.

Brown clearly didn’t think the Bills, with quarterback Josh Allen, were a good enough team for him to consider.

Rosenhaus tells Brown on the audio of the phone call: “Like when the Bills called me today, and they said if we make the trade what are you guys looking for? And I wouldn’t even give them a number because I know you’d rather not go there.”

“Yeah, don’t even waste time,” Brown replied.

“I really want you to have a good quarterback and to be in a ... winning environment, man,” Rosenhaus tells his client. “New England and Philadelphia, these are two of the last Super Bowl champs, you know?

“I wouldn’t rule Oakland out, but I don’t want to get your hopes up,” Rosenhaus said. “We want to make sure we go to a team we want to play for.”

Rosenhaus listed New England, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Washington, Buffalo and Oakland as the teams that had talked to the Steelers about a deal.

“You’ll be successful wherever you go,” Rosenhaus said, “But I’d also like to see you with a good quarterback and a good team. ... So we’re going to control that part of the trade.”

The podcast episode is 16 minutes long.

Brown called reports of a deal between the Steelers and Bills as “fake news.”

After the deal was made he posted a photo of himself shunning the Bills logo.

The Bills play the Steelers this season. They do not play the Raiders.