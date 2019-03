The Fredonia Sears Hometown Store has closed, according to the company's website.

The store was located at 3725 E. Main St. in the Town of Pomfret near Fredonia. The closing was not associated with the Sears bankruptcy.

Sears Hometown and Outlet stores started out under the Sears Holdings umbrella, but was spun off as its own company in 2012. Some of its more than 700 stores are independently owned or franchised.