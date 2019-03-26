AMATO, Joseph, Jr.

AMATO - Joseph, Jr. Of Williamsville, entered into rest suddenly on March 24, 2019, at age 52. Loving son of the late Joseph and Diane Amato; dear brother of Antoinette (Tony Bonsignore) Gambino and JoAnne (Ron) Wishman; cherished uncle of Ron Wishman and Suzanne Sullivan; adored great-uncle of Kaileigh, Matthew, Courtney, Carah, Caden and Casey; also survived by dear cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where Prayers will be offered on Thursday morning at 8:30 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church at 9:30 o'clock. Entombment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com