200 places join Spring Local Restaurant Week April 1-9

As flower buds start to form, it’s time for the spring edition of Local Restaurant Week, a chance to plant some new eating motions in diners’ minds.

From April 1-7, more than 200 locally-owned independent restaurants will offer customers a chance to try their spot for $20.19, $30.19, and $40.19.

With the frost fading, restaurateurs are encouraging their neighbors to get out of their dining rut. As organizer Christa Hobart points out, “Local independent restaurants contribute immeasurably to our regional culture.”

The list of participating restaurants, and the feature menus posted by a majority of the places, can be perused at localrestaurantweek.com.

Restaurants participating for the first time include: Canal Club 62, Chick-N-Pizza Works, Eden Pub, Eggsperience on Delaware, Eli Fish Brewing Co., Fairways at Deerwood, Falley Allen, and Lafayette Brewing Co.

Also: Lime House, Misuta Chow’s, Morluski’s, My Dad’s Market and Restaurant, Phat Catz, Prima Café, Sato Brewpub, Spot Coffee (10 locations), and The Gallery.

Here's reviews of three new Local Restaurant Week participants:

