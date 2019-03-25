Williamsville's Glen Park Art Festival seeks local artists

Organizers are seeking applications from artists who want to participate in this year's Glen Park Art Festival in Williamsville.

The 2019 version of the festival, now in its 10th year, takes place July 27 and 28 on Glen Avenue near Glen Falls. The event features paintings, jewelry, crafts and other art objects from local artists. The festival also offers food stands and food trucks from village restaurants, entertainment and children's activities.

Volunteers Connie Haney, Lauren Etu and Mark Weber pull together the festival, which is sponsored by the Village of Williamsville. Proceeds help pay for improvements to Glen Park.

Applications to participate are available at Village Hall, 5565 Main St., Williamsville, or by emailing glenparkartfestival@gmail.com. They are due April 1.

For more information, visit GlenParkArtFest.com or the festival's Facebook page.