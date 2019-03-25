Vehicle fire leads to drug charges in Chautauqua County

A vehicle fire led to drug charges against a Falconer man Sunday afternoon.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies said they were investigating a report of a vehicle on fire in a field on Rout 380 in Ellery about 5:50 p.m. Sunday when they discovered the driver of the vehicle was impaired by drugs.

Charles W. Brown, 46, was also found to have numerous controlled substances, according to sheriff's deputies.

He was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, five counts of possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana, using an electronic device while driving and failure to keep right.