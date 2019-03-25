Town of Niagara man charged with molesting girl

Michael D. Mazaika of the Town of Niagara pleaded not guilty Monday to a six-count indictment accusing him of molesting an adolescent girl between May 2017 and last October.

A Niagara County grand jury, after listening to the girl, charged Mazaika, 39, with Class D felonies, carrying a seven-year maximum sentence, and misdemeanors.

The grand jury indicted him after he refused to plead guilty to a Class B felony, which carries a 25-year maximum prison sentence.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Mazaika had sent him a letter asking to fire his public defender, A. Joseph Catalano, for not letting him testify before the grand jury. Kloch said the results show Catalano made "a good decision." Mazaika is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.