Thunder's Garlow scores five goals, but OP triumphs in girls lax

Orchard Park was faced with a major challenge in its girls lacrosse opener on Monday -- defend against All-Western New York midfielder Lois Garlow of Mount St. Mary.

Garlow had five goals for the Thunder, but the Quakers led all the way in a 16-10 victory. It was 9-5 at the half.

"We've got a lot of speed this year," said Orchard Park coach Bridget Callahan.

Among the speedsters is Jessie Peters who have five goals in Monday's victory. Also, Emily Zajdel and Olivia Lucidi had four goals each for the Quakers.

It was the second straight loss for Mount St. Mary which fell to East Aurora, 17-10, last week. Garlow had four goals and five assists in that game. Last season, her first at the Mount after transferring from Park City, Utah, she had 95 goals and 52 assists as she received All-America honors.

Clarence opened with a 9-7 win over visiting Williamsville South. Anezay Rice scored five times and Madison Leeper had two goals for the Red Devils.

West Seneca West goalie Taylor Schifano made 11 saves in the Indians' 14-4 win over East Aurora. Abbie Lelito had a seven-point game and Kaitlyn Morris totaled five points for WSE.

In boys lacrosse, West Seneca West opened with a 12-3 win at Amherst. Senior Kyle Haettich had three goals and an assist, junior Steve Lucas scored three times and eighth-grader Tyler Smart had two goals and an assist in the victory. Goalie Dan Cantafio had 11 saves for the Indians.

Williamsville South evened its record at 1-1 with a 12-5 victory at Sweet Home.