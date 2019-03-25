This Week in Buffalo: Something for everyone

One perk about Buffalo's event calendar is that almost every taste can be satisfied.

Love trendy bars? There's an anniversary party at Falley Allen this week. Have a hankering for architecture knowledge? Learn from nine of Buffalo's inspired builders at 6MBS. Adore award-winning rock musicals? Head to Shea's for "Rent." Keen for snapping turtles? Well, I don't think we have anything for that this week.

Here's what's on tap for Monday through Thursday this week, plus some ideas to whet your appetites for the weekend.

Falley Allen two-year anniversary, 4 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at 204 Allen St. Free to attend.

Falley topped the 2018 list for most Uber drop-offs for Buffalo's restaurants and bars. Why do you think that is? Here are a few possibilities: Maybe it's the shifting landscape of Allentown's nightlife, the notion of (modest) exclusivity since it's one of the few bars on Allen with a cover charge, or that it provides an upscale nightclub setting in a city with relatively few options.

Regardless, Falley celebrates its two-year anniversary with a party on Thursday, featuring complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres - such as mini Falley Burgers, stuffed peppers, fried rice, Big Mac deviled eggs and pork street tacos - plus drink specials for the occasion.

"Rent," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, March 26-28, continues through March 31 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Prices range from $29-$62 and are available here.

Amid the 1990s AIDS epidemic are seven artists fighting for their friendships and livelihoods, producing a story of heartbreak, artistic creativity and strengthened bonds in the face of adversity. The rock musical celebrates its 20th anniversary with a U.S. tour - the Buffalo stop is its second.

Shea's has announced a limited number of $20 seats for each showing of "Rent," to be won through a lottery that begins at the box office 2.5 hours before showtime.

Steve Rannizzisi, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Helium Comedy Club (30 Mississippi St.), continues through Saturday. Cost is $17 general admission or $25 for reserved seating; details here.

Known best for his role as fantasy football commissioner Kevin McArthur in "The League," Rannazzisi - with arguably the toughest name to spell in comedy - pops back into Buffalo for five shows across three nights.

The News' Mark Ciemcioch interviewed the comedian before a Helium appearance in 2015, and Rannazzisi has broadened his portfolio since, appearing on "New Girl" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in addition to his regular stand-up performances in the Los Angeles area.

WNY Diversity Job Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.). No cost to attend.

More than 60 businesses will be downtown to eye potential employees at Townsquare's job fair. Big names such as Amazon, Geico, Independent Health, Roswell Park, West Herr and more will accept resumes.

Those applying for jobs are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and to dress to impress (and probably have a few breath mints handy).

Ride for Roswell preview party, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Free to attend.

The official Ride for Roswell event isn't until June 22, but Wednesday in RiverWorks is a great time to learn about the event, whether you're already fundraising for a team or merely curious about the annual ride. Vendors to help with training, the new Rider Rewards for 2019 and fundraising strategies will all be featured, while new registrations will be accepted, too.

Look back at Smiles from last year's Ride, as well as action shots from the charity event.

"Parade" by American Repertory Theatre, 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28 in TheaterLoft (545 Elmwood Ave.). Cost is $25 general admission, $15 for students and industry; ticket details here.

When the major thrust of a play is a trial for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old, it will obviously be sensitive and difficult to portray on stage. American Repertory Theatre of Western New York did a solid job of tackling the tough task, with Jordan Levin excelling as protagonist Leo Frank, especially in his character development.

News contributor Anthony Chase sets the scene in his review, introducing storylines such as the anti-Semitism Frank faces to the blossoming relationship between Frank and his wife, Lucille, in the face of extreme difficulty.

6MBS, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 in Buffalo Cider Hall (155 Chandler St., Suite 4). Admission is $5 at the door.

Architecture buffs rarely get mentioned in these event preview lists. Sorry! 6MBS - short for six-minute Building Series - will feature nine Buffalo builders who will each cycle through 18 slides, limited to 20 seconds apiece, to detail the stories behind their efforts.

Scott Donovan of Buffalo Cider Works, Bernice Radle of Buffalove Development, Ginny Leary of Zero Waste Buffalo and more speakers will all delve into their respective creations through short, digestible and visual bits.

Celebrating the Women of Craft Beer, 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Buffalo Tap House (85 W. Chippewa St.). There's no cost listed.

Head to Chippewa's Buffalo Tap House on Tuesday for a chance to try the bar's 31 drafts and raise money for the Buffalo Women's Shelter and the Haven House alongside local female brewery workers. A female bar owner herself, Tap House's Stephanie Smith was picked as the event host. Toiletries, feminine care products and gently used clothing will be accepted for additional donations, too.

Sold out: Fleetwood Mac, 8 p.m. March 26 in KeyBank Center. Resale tickets begin at $94. For those attending, here's what you should know before going.

5 events to look forward to this weekend

Springtime in the Country at Hamburg Fairgrounds

Buffalo Motorama at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

All-Night Kanye Party Part II in Iron Works

Edible Book Festival at WNY Book Arts Center

Buffalo Comicon at Buffalo Niagara Marriott

