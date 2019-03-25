Thirteen to be inducted into Cattaraugus County Hall of Fame

Thirteen individuals representing every school district in the county will be inducted at the 17th Annual Cattaraugus County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Cattaraugus Firemen's Club.

Inductees include: Marty Brisky, (IAABO official), Lynford "Wimpy" Swetland, (Portville), Katherine Woznek, (Olean), Mary Doud, (Pioneer), Tim Geiger, (Gowanda), Jim Wojdan, (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Peter Spear, (Franklinville), Mike Loftus, (Ellicottville) Doug Seamans, (Randolph), Michael Williams, Jr. (West Valley), Scott Crist, (Salamanca), Ken Roberts, (Hinsdale) and Steve Skvarka, (Allegany-Limestone).

A limited number of tickets at $25 each are available but must be reserved by Friday by calling Mark Benton, banquet chairman at 532-4053 or email hidibenton@aol.com.