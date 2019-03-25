Sunshine city: Week to start cool, but dry and bright

Strong and persistent high pressure is forecast to bring dry conditions and plenty of sunshine to the Buffalo Niagara region through midweek, the National Weather Service reported.

It'll also be cool during the day, with temperatures in the mid- to high 30s Monday and Tuesday, and cold overnight with clear skies and temperatures only near 20 degrees, forecasts show.

Temperatures are forecast to start moderating by Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

Average highs in Buffalo this week are in the mid-40s.

Thursday is expected to start sunny with chances for showers increasing by afternoon as the next storm system approaches the region.

Highs are forecast in the mid-50s.