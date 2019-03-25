Share this article

print logo
A pair of Canada geese rest in some grass at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

Sunny, but cool for Tuesday in Buffalo

|Published |Updated

Tuesday's weather will be a reprise of Monday.

Bountiful sunshine is forecast.

But, northerly winds will keep things cool with highs only forecast in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will track from the Canadian Prairies to the western Great Lakes through New York State by Wednesday. The anti-cyclonic flow around the high will turn winds from the north on Tuesday to winds from the south by Wednesday. (National Weather Service)

By Wednesday, the center of the high pressure responsible for the sunshiny start to the week will move just east of Western New York, helping to turn the direction of the wind to more southerly.

That will also mean it'll be warmer. Highs near 50 degrees are expected on Wednesday. Sunny skies are forecast to continue.

Thursday will bring the next chances for rain.

Forecasters said partly sunny skies are expected early in the day before scattered showers enter the picture by late morning as a storm system over upper Quebec helps to draw warmer air northward and moisture develops ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs Thursday are forecast in the mid-50s.

Showers are expected overnight Thursday with chances for more rain on Friday. Highs Friday are expected in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

 

T.J. Pignataro – T.J. Pignataro has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News for more than 20 years and the environment and weather reporter since 2013. He holds a juris doctor degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School.

There are no comments - be the first to comment