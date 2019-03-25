Sunny, but cool for Tuesday in Buffalo

Tuesday's weather will be a reprise of Monday.

Bountiful sunshine is forecast.

But, northerly winds will keep things cool with highs only forecast in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

By Wednesday, the center of the high pressure responsible for the sunshiny start to the week will move just east of Western New York, helping to turn the direction of the wind to more southerly.

That will also mean it'll be warmer. Highs near 50 degrees are expected on Wednesday. Sunny skies are forecast to continue.

Thursday will bring the next chances for rain.

Forecasters said partly sunny skies are expected early in the day before scattered showers enter the picture by late morning as a storm system over upper Quebec helps to draw warmer air northward and moisture develops ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs Thursday are forecast in the mid-50s.

Showers are expected overnight Thursday with chances for more rain on Friday. Highs Friday are expected in the mid-40s, the weather service said.