SION, Wilfred J.

SION - Wilfred J. Of Lawtons, age 95, March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alma (Wittmeyer) Sion; loving father of Sherlyn (Michael) Ostrander; cherished grandfather of Elissa (Mark) Oualline and David Ostrander; also survived by a dear brother Kenneth (Mary Grace Valone) Sion; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Lugardia (Edward) Warner and Bernard Sion; brother-in-law of Shirley (Preischel) Sion; son of the late John and Agatha (Spengler) Sion. Mr. Sion was a fourth-generation dairy farmer on his property and a founding Member of the Collins Horse Club. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main Street (Rt 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 am at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish Church, 10893 Sisson Highway, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com