Reporters' Notebook: March 25, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to writer and feminist Gloria Steinem, born on this date in 1934, “I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career.”

RISING UP – University of Nebraska professor Kent Blansett, author of “A Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz and the Red Power Movement,” will speak about the Native American activist’s legacy at 5 p.m. today in 10 Capen Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst. Admission is free.

James Jordan from the Alliance for Global Justice will talk about his work with labor in Latin America at 7 p.m. today in Canisius College Science Hall. All are welcome. The program is sponsored by Canisius Peace Action and the WNY Peace Center.

Troy University professor Alexis Henshaw, co-author of “Insurgent Women: Female Combatants in Civil Wars,” will talk about how women contribute to war efforts at 7 p.m. today in Room 120 of the Research and Information Commons at Daemen College. It’s free and open to the public.

SAVE THE DATE – Reservations are needed today for the Northtown Christian Women’s Connection luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. A buffet lunch will be followed by the barbershop harmonies of the Ladies First quartet and an inspirational talk by Rita Stewart, “Secrets for Lasting Wealth.” Cost is $24. Call 775-5002 or 835-1061.

HEAVEN AND EARTH – “Science and Religion” is the topic in the free IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series on Tuesday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

After a Great Courses video on the topic at noon, discussion follows at 12:30 p.m. with Jim Guido of WNY STEM Hub, Rev. Richard Augustyn, director of the St. Jude Center; and Larry Brooks, president of the board of the Western New York Land Conservancy.

RESCHEDULED – The Hamburg House and Garden Club meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect Ave., has been postponed to 7 p.m. Friday. Garden expert Bonnie Bullivant from Hilton will talk about “Continuous Color in Your Garden.” For more info, call Nancy Kryszcuzuk at 652-2539.

COLLEGE CASH – The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for college students at the junior level or higher majoring in the visual or performing arts. Students must live in Western New York and be of Polish ancestry. For info and an application, call Stan Nowak at 837-2061 or visit polishartsclubofbuffalo.com. Deadline is April 1.

