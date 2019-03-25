Poloncarz plans $40 million in roadwork across Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday released a long list of road projects for the year, pushing back against criticism over the condition of county roads.

The county, Poloncarz noted, will spend $40 million on roads, more than it has in the past.

"There’s no area we’re not touching in Erie County, except the City of Buffalo, because we don’t own any county roads there," he said.

The money for roads includes an additional $10 million that Erie County legislators negotiated with Poloncarz in the 2019 budget.

Members of the Republican-supported minority caucus in the County Legislature have repeatedly criticized the state of county roads and complained that regardless of how much money the county executive allocates, it doesn't all get spent. Some projects scheduled for last year, for instance, remain undone.

Poloncarz responded that the county endured a wet fall, which disrupted roadwork.

Among the noteworthy projects this year:

• Abbott Road in front of New Era Field will be repaved.

• East & West Road from Union to Leydecker roads in West Seneca will be reconstructed for $3 million.

• North and South Main Street in the Village of Angola will be reconstructed for $2.5 million. The section of road from Eden Evans Center Road to Hardpan Road will be reconstructed with new road sections, drainage and curbing.

Here are other road reconstruction and repaving projects planned for 2019:

• Cheektowaga: $1.2 million for Cleveland Drive and to repair road drainage, from the Thruway west to the City of Buffalo line; $1.06 million for Dingens Street from the Buffalo line to Harlem Road.

• Amherst: A $624,000 plan to extend Kensington Avenue from Main Street to Harlem Road.

• Grand Island: Baseline Road from Whitehaven to East River roads, Love Road from East River to West River Parkway, and Bush Road from East River to West River.

• Town of Tonawanda: Englewood Avenue from Kenmore to Highland avenues.

• Town of Aurora and Orchard Park: Davis Road from Jewett Holmwood Road to Route 20A, Freeman Road from Route 20A to Jewett Holmwood, South Freeman Road from Route 240 to Jewett Holmwood, Girdle Road from Jamison to Porterville roads.

• Holland: Whitney Road in Holland. Additionally, the Four Rod Road Bridge is scheduled for replacement.

• Clarence: Shisler Road from Main Street to Bergtold Road, Goodrich Road from Tonawanda Creek Road to the Erie County line.

• Alden/Marilla: Exchange Street from the railroad tracks to Clinton Street.

• Lancaster: Bowen Road from the Lancaster town line to William Street and Lake Avenue.

• Alden/Newstead: Crittenden Road from the Thruway Bridge to 5 Corners. The bridge on North Ellicott Creek Road is also scheduled for replacement.

• Hamburg/Blasdell/Orchard Park: $1.5 million for Lake Avenue from Route 5 to South Park Avenue, $1.15 million for Abbott Road in front of New Era Field, for both road reconstruction and drainage repairs, from Southwestern Boulevard to Big Tree Road, and Abbott Road north to Milestrip Road.

• Boston: Zimmerman Road from Shero to Feddick roads. Additionally, the Hillcroft Road Bridge over Eighteen Mile Creek is scheduled to be replaced.

• Hamburg: McKinley Parkway from Clark Street to Quinby Drive.

• Evans: Old Lake Shore Road between South Creek and Bennett roads.

• Concord: Vaughn Street from Route 39 to the Erie County line.

• Sardinia: Middle Road from Pratham Road to Route 39.