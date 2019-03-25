NT woman with revoked license charged with DWI

A North Tonawanda woman with a revoked driver's license was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in the City of Tonawanda, police said.

When officers stopped Kayla L. Vigrass for speeding on the Twin Cities Memorial Highway, they discovered her license had been revoked in December. Her license, which also had been suspended four times, had been revoked after she refused to submit to a chemical test for a driving while intoxicated arrest in the Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda police said.

Vigrass, 22, was placed under arrest at about 5:30 a.m. She registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent at the police station, police said.

In addition to DWI, she also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, along with five traffic charges. She was ordered held on $750 bail.