MORVANT - Loretta M. (nee Delucci)

March 22, 2019, of South Buffalo, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home) where services will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com