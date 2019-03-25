Man stabbed during argument in Lafayette Avenue apartment

A 32-year-old man was listed in fair condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was stabbed Sunday night in an apartment on Lafayette Avenue, according to Buffalo police.

The victim, who suffered a punctured spleen and diaphragm, was attacked at about 8:15 p.m. during an argument over money in an apartment on Lafayette, between Delaware Avenue and Main Street, according to a police report.

In addition to being stabbed in the ribs, the victim also was cut on the side of the head, according to the report.

The victim was transported to ECMC by ambulance and rushed into surgery, according to the report. No arrest had been made as of Monday morning, police said.