Man seriously wounded in Florida Street shooting
A man was seriously wounded after he was shot Monday morning on Florida Street, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m., the spokesman said in an email.
The shooting occurred on Florida Street between Hager Street to Elton Place, east of Jefferson Avenue.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appeared serious.
