Luis E. Lopez-Rivera was found guilty of killing his aunt, Maria Rivera. (Erie County District Attorney's Office)

Man found guilty of second-degree murder in strangulation death of aunt

A jury has convicted a Buffalo man in the strangling death of his aunt 13 months ago, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Luis Lopez-Rivera was found guilty of second-degree murder, the only charge in the indictment against him, and faces a maximum 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced May 13 by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski.

Lopez-Rivera moved from Puerto Rico to live with his aunt in Buffalo after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

On Feb. 10, 2018, Lopez-Rivera strangled his aunt, 47-year-old Maria Rivera, to death inside her apartment on Sobieski Street in Buffalo.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

