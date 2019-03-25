Letter: Tim Hortons should invest in East Side’s development

Tim Hortons is missing an opportunity to be a leader for the city community.

By opening a store and drive-thru at Mandela Market on Broadway at Jefferson Avenue, it would spearhead development on Buffalo’s East Side, see immediate financial returns, and earn tremendous community goodwill.

If Tim Hortons fails to invest at this location, they risk growing cries of racism and a stain on their enterprise.

Where is the mayor on this? His absence is noteworthy.

Do the right thing!

Karen Spencer

East Aurora