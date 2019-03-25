Letter: Let’s not return a bully to nation’s highest office

What is a bully? His name is Donald Trump.

A bully uses his voice to dominate and control other individuals and show their superiority and power over him.

A bully thinks it’s okay for people to treat one another with demeaning and abusive tweets.

Whether you are a Democrat, or a Republican or don’t care about politics at all, you should care about our country and what our children are learning from our elected officials.

Kids today are committing suicide because of bullying. Schools do not tolerate bullying nor should we. They have programs for parents and students because of the increase in this behavior.

Yet the leader of this country tweets some of the most degrading attacks towards our elected officials both past and present. He spends time sending these messages to anyone he feels does not support him or meets his standards. He acts like a child when he doesn’t get his way.

I firmly believe Americans want a president who processes the following: honesty, leadership, competency, integrity, represent the people, puts the United States First, has moral character, and has a vision for our country.

As Americans we need to stand up and let our representatives know that we do not support this behavior. The House and the Senate need to do the job they were elected to do and tell the person in the oval office, enough.

Continuing to support him thinking that will get you re-elected may surprise you.

No matter who you talk to people are ashamed of how other countries look at us. He has divided this country and we deserve better.

Stop voting for just a party, vote for who will work for all the people and a president that we can respect.

We are still the greatest country.

Bev Campochiaro

East Amherst