Letter: All recent acts of terror deserve our condemnation

In the last several days there have been at least four horrific attacks by terrorists.

In New Zealand 50 innocent Muslim worshippers were killed by a right-wing terrorist. In Nigeria 120 Christians were slaughtered by jihadis in a series of attacks. In Israel a 47-year-old rabbi, a father of 12 children, was grievously wounded by a Palestinian terrorist who also killed a 19-year-old young man.

Also, in Israel, two Iranian Fajr-5 ballistic missiles were launched at innocent civilians in Tel Aviv by Hamas terrorists.

Only one of these attacks has received deserved international attention and condemnation. One cannot help but wonder why. All acts of terror are equally despicable, and they all equally deserve our condemnation.

Daniel H. Trigoboff, Ph.D.

Williamsville