KHAN, Tahir H., M.D.

KHAN, Tahir H., M.D. - In commemoration of what would have been his 84th birthday, today we remember our father Tahir H. Khan, M.D. (1935 - 2018), formerly of Williamsville, NY, beloved husband of Shamim G. Khan, M.D., dedicated physician to his patients, a man of honor and integrity, and the greatest father and role-model his four daughters could ever have. He will forever be in our hearts. YOUR LOVING FAMILY