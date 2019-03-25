HS Hockey Awards dinner will be Wednesday

The first Hasek's Heroes Western New York High School Hockey Awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday at the Lexus Club of the KeyBank Center. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.

More than 70 players have been nominated to be honors at the first annual event. Categories include Unsung Hero, Player of the Year and Team of the Year. Members of the Buffalo Sabres Alumni will help present the awards.

The awards were established to recognize female and male athletes who have represented their high schools playing at the varsity, club or Federation level during the 2018 – 2019 Season.

A non-profit founded in 2001 by Sabres goaltending legend Dominik Hasek, the mission of Hasek’s Heroes is to provide WNY children in need the foundations of athletic, academic and character development within a fun and rewarding hockey-centered program.

Proceeds from the event will go towards programming and hockey scholarships for Hasek’s Heroes participants.

"I am extremely pleased to be able to create the Dominik Hasek Youth Hockey League that will assist children in the city of Buffalo to learn the game of ice hockey," Hasek said at the time of the creation of the organization. "Buffalo has been very good to my family and me, and I want to be able to give something back to the community that will be recognizable for many years to come. The creation of this unique hockey program will give many children an opportunity to participate in a sport that otherwise they probably wouldn’t be able to play."