Hooked aims to bring Lucia's class to Williamsville

Hooked has opened in Williamsville’s Wyndham Garden Hotel, hoping to give Northtowns diners a taste of the upscale Italian dished up by Hamburg’s Lucia’s on the Lake.

Angelo Canna Jr., a Lucia’s co-owner, said customers and friends have been asking if he could duplicate its success north of Buffalo.

"Well, I listened, and with the support of my longtime friend and business partner, (Ellicott Development CEO) William Paladino, we delivered,” Canna said in a statement. “We're excited to exhale a new life into the Wyndham Garden Hotel.”

The restaurant in the Ellicott Development’s Mosey complex, 5195 Main St., was formerly MTK Prime. As a hotel restaurant, it’ll serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu will offer “lots of seafood surrounded by meats, vegetarian options, and eventually two housemade pastas,” Canna said in an interview.

Executive Chef Anthony James, formerly a sous chef at MTK amid other local experience, will lead the kitchen. Bouillabaisse, Marseille-style seafood stew, lobster gouda mac and cheese, and a scallop dish with bacon jam risotto are seafood dishes on the opening menu.

There’s been a “slight redesign inside with lots of new art and new banquettes breaking up the room,” said Canna. He expects Hooked to offer live jazz every Friday and Saturday, featuring a new trio each month.

There’s a happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, and customers can drive behind the building and find free parking in the attached Mosey garage, he noted.

“I’m pretty much taking everything I’ve ever seen or been taught in my life,” Canna said, “and doing it out here in the Northtowns.”

Hours: breakfast 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sunday; dinner 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Phone: 428-3957.

