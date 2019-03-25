HALE, Gerald F.

HALE - Gerald F. Of Batavia, NY, March 3, 1940 - March 22, 2019. Area educator, known affectionately as "Googie." Surviving are his children, Debra (Keith) Lucas, Scott Hale all of Wheatfield; grandchildren, Cooper and Addison Lucas, Olivia Sarro-Hale; siblings, Roger and Daniel Hale, Judith (Dale Radka) Hale, Monica (Edward) Dawson; in-laws, Robert Kent and Joan Hale; companion, Diane Buchholtz; along with many nieces and nephews survive. The Hale family will be present from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, March 27th at the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 4120 W. Main Street Rd., Batavia, NY. Family will celebrate a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 28th at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary's Site). Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021. Please share words of comfort at www.tomaszewskifh.com