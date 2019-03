DELBRIDGE, Carol A. (Schultz)

DELBRIDGE - Carol A. (nee Schultz)

March 21, 2019, age 63, of Tonawanda. Wife of Scott M. Delbridge; mother of David K. and Kevin R. Delbridge. Visitation 5-7 PM Wednesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Memorials for Multiple Sclerosis Research preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com