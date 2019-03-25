Share this article

Cheektowaga's town planner leaves for job with Amherst

Cheektowaga Town Planner Daniel J. Ulatowski has resigned to take a position in Amherst's Planning Department.

Ulatowski has worked for Cheektowaga since at least the early 1990s and previously served as zoning inspector.

The Amherst Town Board last week hired Ulatowski as a principal planner, effective Monday. The appointment is provisional, pending a Civil Service exam, and pays $80,000 annually. Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Ulatowski will focus on zoning-related matters in his new position.

Ulatowski, who lives in Amherst, has served as a member of the town's Planning Board since 2013. Ulatowski was required to resign his board seat to take a job in the Planning Department.

The Amherst Town Board must appoint a replacement to serve through the end of December 2020.

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

