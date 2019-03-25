Share this article

Buffalo police name Eller Avenue homicide victim

The 31-year-old woman killed in a shooting near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border over the weekend has been identified as Jasmine Harrison of Buffalo, police said Monday.

Harrison was shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Eller Avenue. She died early Sunday, a police spokesman previously said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

