[BN] Blitz newsletter: Why there's reason to believe Frank Gore can still produce

Signing Frank Gore to the same backfield as LeSean McCoy means the Bills have two of the top three active rushing leaders. Gore is first with 14,748 yards in 14 seasons. McCoy's 10,606 yards are nearly 3,000 behind Adrian Peterson, who re-signed with Washington earlier this month, a week before his 34th birthday.

It also means the Bills' backfield is manned by two old guys by league standards.

Frank Gore will be 36 long before the 2019 season kicks off. It's old for anyone in the NFL but especially for a running back, which typically allows for at a three-year career for the average player.

But average isn't a word you would use to describe Gore, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season nine times and had two seasons -- including 2017 in Indianapolis -- with rushing totals in the 960s.

It's certainly not the adjective Rob Chudzinski would ever use to describe Gore, who Chudzinski coached at the University of Miami and later in Indianapolis.

“I think one of the main reasons he’s been able to play for so long is because his vision and his run instincts are so good," Chudzinski told The News. "Even though some of the physical skills have lessened some — although he’s in amazing condition and strong and runs low to the ground — he still has the instincts and vision that are special.”

Rob Gronkowski calls it quits: The Western New York native, a sure-thing for the Hall of Fame, announced his retirement via instagram Sunday. Bills OC Brian Daboll was New England's tight ends coach from 2014 to 2016. "He was really a great pro," Daboll told The News Sunday night. " Everybody sees the other side of Rob, whatever that may be, but Rob always showed up on time, early. He was really good in the meetings, went out there and practiced with everything he had. I learned a lot from him."

Kraft in Phoenix for NFL meetings: Robert Kraft was at a Phoenix resort and participated in meetings Sunday when the NFL's annual league meeting commenced. Saturday, Kraft issued a public statement apologizing for the prostitution-related charges he faces in Florida. As of Sunday, nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition asking Proctor and Gamble to pull the Gillette name off of the Patriots' stadium.

•••

