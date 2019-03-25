BENAQUIST, Alice P. (Ryan)

BENAQUIST - Alice P. (nee Ryan)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 24, 2019, devoted mother of Bernadette Kaznowski, Deborah Benaquist (Gerald Bauman), Michael Benaquist and Barbara Benaquist; cherished grandmother of Morgan, Kara, Eugene, Tiffany (Jeremy), Louis, Michael and Matthew; loving daughter of the late James Ryan; also survived by several brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM for a gathering in Alice's memory. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com