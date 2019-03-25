BADGER, Marlene Ann (Graf)

BADGER - Marlene Ann (nee Graf)

March 23, 2019, age 86, beloved wife of 62 years to the late Richard G. Badger; loving mother of Rachel Badger, Lisa Addesa, Gretchen Badger and Rebecca (Mark Wilkins) Badger; cherished grandmother of Jason Wrobel, Benjamin Wrobel, Christopher (William Kuntz) Wrobel, Hannah (Nicholas) Peaks, Emma (Heinz) Bartnick and Noah Addesa; adored great-grandmother of Isla; dear friend of Terry Arbutina; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Joseph University Parish at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marlene's memory to Niagara Hospice, Niagara County SPCA or Metropolitan Opera Guild. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com