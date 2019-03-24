ZEHNDER, Joan (Lux)

Passed away March 16, 2019, in Springville, NY. She was 84. She grew up in Glenwood, NY and married Glenn Zehnder. Together they have a son Bruce (Kim) Zehnder; grandson, Jed (Deb) Zehnder; granddaughter, Janelle (Eric) Enser; and five great-grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Zehnder, and Avery, Claire and Lauren Enser. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mabel (Stebbins) Lux. She lived in her home in Glenwood for over 60 years. Joan loved spending time with her family and friends. She took great joy in decorating her home and taking care of her flower gardens. She loved mowing her lawn and mulching leaves. During the winter months, she worked at Kissing Bridge for a number of years. She loved animals, especially cats, and always had one for companionship. She enjoyed driving her Mercury, spending time at Rushford Lake, listening to music, and going out to lunch. Joan was a very proud mom, grandma and great-grandma and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, March 31 at Chanderson's, 11851 Route 16, Delevan, NY 14042, between the hours of 1:00 and 4:00. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Colden Fire Company.