ZAWIER, Edward W., Jr. "Eddy Boy"

ZAWIER - Edward W., Jr. "Eddy Boy"

March 23, 2019, age 64, beloved son of Mary Ann (nee Carroll) and the late Edward W. "Zeb" Zawier, Sr.; loving brother of Barbara (Patrick Brennan) Zawier, Mary Schreiner, Thomas Zawier and the late Michelle (late Joseph) Grange; cherished uncle of Janine, Joanne, Jeanette and Jaime Grange and Kasey (Robert) Redman, Meghan (Tyler) Willett and Jacob Schreiner; also survived by nine great-nieces and great-nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A, near Rte. 219). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Eddy Boy was involved with People Inc. for more than 40 years. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com