WOODS, Ruth P. (Evans)

Of Akron, at the age of 96, on March 21st, 2019, beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Woods, WWII veteran; loving mother of Claudia M. Roberts, William J. Woods, Dorothy A. Mundt, Bernard S. Woods and the late Katherine B. Tuttle; sister of John A. James, George W. Evans, Tony Evans and the late Beatrice Perry; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.