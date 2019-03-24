Woman with child in car arrested for DWI, stealing vehicle after going to hospital

A 35-year-old South Buffalo woman was arrested early Sunday morning for aggravated DWI and stealing a car after she drove to Mercy Hospital for treatment of a dog bite, all with an 8-year-old child in the car.

Buffalo Police officers responding to a complaint of a drunk woman at the hospital found Traci Egana of Parkview Avenue "irate" and "threatening staff/security and using loud profanity." She was being treated for the bite, but had taken the keys and car without permission. A breath test resulted in a 0.11 percent blood-alcohol content.

She was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny, harassment, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.