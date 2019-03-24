WITNAUER, Ralph A.

WITNAUER - Ralph A. March 23, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan Witnauer (nee Kieffer); loving father of Marlene, Mark (Camille) and Gary (Patricia) Witnauer, Becky (Chuck) Teal and Amy (Greg) Steele; cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of two; dear brother of Audrey Leising and the late Thelma Duggan, Alvin "Bud" Witnauer, Edna Jurek and Arthur Witnauer. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Mary's Church, Swormville (old church). Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation or the SPCA. Please share your condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com