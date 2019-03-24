WILSON, Matthew C.

WILSON - Matthew C. March 9, 2019. Son of Mary and the late Philip Wilson; brother of Catherine (James) Gardner, Mark (Diane), Gretchen, Peter (Ellen), and the late Michael Wilson. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, March 30th, 3 PM at the Newman Center at the University at Buffalo, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Matthew was an Associate Producer for Top 40 with Casey Kasem for decades, the American Country Countdown, and a longtime resident of Los Angeles. Condolences shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com